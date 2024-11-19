A historic church in Rome has started charging tourists to take selfies in front of their mirror after going viral on TikTok.

Originally intended to enhance the viewing experience of the ceiling fresco by Andrea Pozzo, the mirror inside the Chiesa di Sant'Ignazio di Loyola church became a sensation on social media.

TikTok videos showcasing the "selfie mirror" attracted thousands of visitors, many of whom venture there just for the photo opportunity, the Guardian reported.

Now considered a tourist attraction, the church has established a dedicated entrance for selfie-seekers and charges a nominal fee of €1 ($1.06) for access to the mirror.

"They've managed to transform a church into a money-making racket,"Alessandro Marinucci, there with an influencer friend, told the outlet. "I mean, all you have to do is look up to see the fresco, but here we have people paying €1 to take a photo in the mirror."

This has turned the place into a hotspot where tourists have waited in line for up to an hour to take a photo.