KEY POINTS Police in Russia's western Tula region arrested a single father

He was charged with "discrediting" the Russian army

The man's daughter also drew an anti-war image at school last year

Russian authorities have arrested a man whose daughter drew an anti-war picture at school last year, sources close to the family claimed.

Police detained bird breeder Alexei Moskalev, of Russia's western Tula region, as he was going to work, a volunteer named Elena Agafonova told independent outlet Spektr.

A teacher called the police on Moskalev's daughter Masha in April last year after the child, then a sixth grader, drew an anti-war image during art class.

The teacher had asked students to draw pictures that showed support for the Russian forces invading Ukraine at the time, Meduza reported.

Russia's Federal Security Service and child protection services got involved in the case, and Moskalev was charged with "discrediting" the Russian army over his social media posts.

Amendments to Russia's Criminal Code signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March made "discrediting" the country's armed forces punishable by up to five years in jail.

Moskalev did not appear on a Jan. 9 police summons and moved his daughter from the town of Yefremov to neighboring Uzlovaya, but authorities later apprehended him.

Officers conducted a search on Moskalev and took all his money, Agafonova, who had helped the single father's family in the past, said.

Russian human rights activist and opposition figure Marina Litvinovich corroborated Agafonova's claims in a Telegram statement.

Unknown people without IDs also approached Agafonova since they believed Moskalev hid in her home, she said.

The unknown individuals threatened to break Agafonova's door when she refused the search, but they left when the mother-of-five called the police.

Moskalev got sent to Russia's Investigative Committee following his arrest, and he has since been placed in an isolation cell.

Investigative actions will be carried out Thursday, Moskalev's lawyer claimed, according to Agafonova.

Meanwhile, Masha was sent to an orphanage in Yefremov after a juvenile affairs commission went to her.

She will reportedly remain there until a decision on her father is made or her estranged mother is found.

Agafonova was prepared to take custody of Masha, she claimed.

In a similar story, a court in Tula fined a local DJ after he played a song by a Ukrainian music act in a club during Russian President Vladimir Putin's most recent New Year address.