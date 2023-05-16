KEY POINTS Two U.S. officials said the damaged Patriot system was still operational

A Ukrainian general said the missile barrage on Tuesday was "exceptional in its density"

Ukraine said it intercepted six Russian hypersonic missiles

A Russian missile barrage in and around Kyiv Tuesday morning (EET) likely damaged one of two U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems, a White House official has said.

The Russian defense ministry said in a Telegram post Tuesday that "a high-precision strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kyiv hit a U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system," CNN reported.

A U.S. official told the outlet that the government was still assessing the degree of damage to the system to determine whether the system would only need repairs or it would have to be pulled back from the war-torn country.

Another official reportedly said the missile barrage could have possibly hit some of the Patriot battery's components.

A Patriot battery set has six major parts, including a control station and a radar. The battery can hold up to eight launchers, each of which can carry four missiles.

Igor Konashenkov, Russia's defense ministry spokesperson, claimed Tuesday that a Kinzhal successfully hit a Patriot missile battery in Kyiv, the Financial Times reported.

The Russians also claimed that they intercepted seven Storm Shadow long-range missiles provided to Ukraine by the United Kingdom. However, no further evidence was provided on the said claim, as per FT.

The Ukrainian military has declined to comment on Russia's claim of hitting a Patriot system, but Ukrainian officials said they intercepted six hypersonic missiles from the Russian side.

The six Russian missiles were part of 27 fired at Ukraine in the last 24 hours, Reuters reported. The barrage of attacks lit up Kyiv's skies with raining debris and flashes lasted after the blasts were fired.

"It was exceptional in its density — the maximum number of attack missiles in the shortest period of time," Serhiy Popko, head of the Ukrainian capital's military administration, said on Telegram, as per Reuters.

Two U.S. officials confirmed damage to a Patriot system but the said system remains operational, according to the New York Times.

Russia previously targeted Patriot systems with hypersonic missiles. A Russian attack on Patriots failed on May 4, as the Ukrainian army intercepted the missile before it could hit the Patriot, officials reportedly said.

Tuesday marked the first time Ukraine claimed that it struck multiple Kinzhal missiles. If confirmed, it would suggest that Ukraine's newly-deployed defense systems from the West were effective against Russian air strikes.

The United States first promised to provide Ukraine with Patriot defense systems late last year. Sixty-five Ukrainian military personnel trained in Oklahoma since mid-January to handle the systems through an accelerated training plan due to the urgency of the war.

The White House has said it would not be joining the Russia-Ukraine war but pledged continuous aid to help Ukraine "defend itself."

Since the war started earlier last year, Washington has committed around $37 billion to help Ukraine, including a recent $1.2 billion package announced last week.

The latest attacks in Kyiv came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrapped up his three-day trip to Europe.

During his state visits across Europe, Zelensky gained pledges from several European leaders.

France promised Ukraine dozens of additional light tanks and armored vehicles after Zelensky met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. "In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with tens of armored vehicles and light tanks including AMX-10RC," the leaders said in a joint statement.

The AMX-10RC tank destroyer features high mobility and was originally built "for reconnaissance, rapid intervention, raiding and fire support missions."

Also on Monday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to provide Ukraine with hundreds more missiles and attack drones following a meeting with Zelensky.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the new supplies from Britain wouldn't drastically change the course of the Russia-Ukraine war. "We repeat once again, it cannot yield any drastic and fundamental influence on the way the special military operation (in Ukraine) is unfolding," Peskov noted, as reported by Time.

Sunak, in response, called on global support for Ukraine. "We must not let them down," he said, adding that the country needs "sustained support" to defend against Russian attacks.

Germany previously announced an aid package worth nearly $3 million in a bid to help Ukraine strengthen its defense in the battle. "With this valuable contribution of urgently needed military material, we are once again showing that Germany is serious about its support," Boris Pistorius, Germany's defense minister, said.