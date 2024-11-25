Anonymous Grinch Destroys Ebenezer Scrooge's Iconic Tombstone Weeks Before Christmas

The gravestone of Ebenezer Scrooge, a prop left behind from the iconic "A Christmas Carol" film, was destroyed by vandals in England.

The gravestone, inscribed with Srooge's name, was originally made for the popular film by Clive Donner in 1984. For nearly 40 years, it stood as a cherished landmark, drawing tourists to Shrewsbury, England, where much of the movie was filmed.

Near Shrewsbury's St. Chad's Church, the tombstone became a popular holiday pilgrimage site, celebrated for its connection to the Charles Dickens story.

Between Thursday, November 21 and Sunday, November 24, the gravestone was smashed into multiple pieces in what police and locals have called a "mindless act of vandalism," BBC reported.

On Sunday, Helen Ball, the Town council clerk, was reportedly the first to find out about the act of vandalism.

"We're now left with a gravestone that's in multiple pieces," Ball said. "I think it's one of those things that's very dear to everybody's hearts ... It happened in a graveyard, and the disrespect that has been shown is evident."

Shrewsbury Town Council has begun reviewing CCTV footage, and West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses as part of their investigation.

Efforts are underway to assess whether the gravestone can be repaired, with local stonemasons and the creator's daughter expressing interest in restoring it.