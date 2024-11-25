Anonymous Grinch Destroys Ebenezer Scrooge's Iconic Tombstone Weeks Before Christmas
The gravestone of Ebenezer Scrooge, a beloved film prop from the 1984 "A Christmas Carol" film, was destroyed by vandals
The gravestone of Ebenezer Scrooge, a prop left behind from the iconic "A Christmas Carol" film, was destroyed by vandals in England.
The gravestone, inscribed with Srooge's name, was originally made for the popular film by Clive Donner in 1984. For nearly 40 years, it stood as a cherished landmark, drawing tourists to Shrewsbury, England, where much of the movie was filmed.
Near Shrewsbury's St. Chad's Church, the tombstone became a popular holiday pilgrimage site, celebrated for its connection to the Charles Dickens story.
Between Thursday, November 21 and Sunday, November 24, the gravestone was smashed into multiple pieces in what police and locals have called a "mindless act of vandalism," BBC reported.
On Sunday, Helen Ball, the Town council clerk, was reportedly the first to find out about the act of vandalism.
"We're now left with a gravestone that's in multiple pieces," Ball said. "I think it's one of those things that's very dear to everybody's hearts ... It happened in a graveyard, and the disrespect that has been shown is evident."
Shrewsbury Town Council has begun reviewing CCTV footage, and West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses as part of their investigation.
Efforts are underway to assess whether the gravestone can be repaired, with local stonemasons and the creator's daughter expressing interest in restoring it.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Image Of Thanksgiving Menu From 1899 Goes Viral: 'Most Expensive Item On Menu Is $2'
-
How A 126-Year-Old Court Ruling Will Stonewall Trump's Bid To End Birthright Citizenship, According To Experts
-
Boston Coffee Shop Goes Viral For Offering Free Coffee In Exchange For Dance Moves: 'Why Am I Crying?'
-
South Sudan Probes Shootout At Sacked Spy Chief's Home
-
Pregnant Indiana Mother 'Threw' Her Baby Daughter After She Cried, Police Say
-
Top US Securities Regulator To Exit, Clearing Way For Trump Pick