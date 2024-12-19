The United States has redefined what qualifies as "healthy" food for the first time in 30 years, striking items like white bread from the list while welcoming nutrient-rich options such as eggs and salmon, officials said Thursday.

The move comes against the backdrop of a growing domestic crisis of preventable, diet-related chronic diseases, which experts warn demand immediate action.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also announced it is developing a new symbol to help manufacturers quickly signal to consumers that a food meets the "healthy" criteria.

"Diet-related diseases, including heart disease, cancer and diabetes, are the leading cause of disability and disease in the United States and contribute to America's status having the lowest life expectancy amongst large high-income countries," senior FDA official Jim Jones told reporters.

Alarming statistics highlight the urgency of the issue: 77 percent of Americans exceed recommendations for saturated fat intake, 63 percent surpass limits for added sugars, and a staggering 90 percent consume too much sodium.

Nearly 80 percent fall short on dairy, fruits, and vegetables.

"The healthy claim has been updated to help ensure that consumers have access to more complete, accurate and up-to-date nutrition information on food labels," added Jones.

Under the new rules, foods labeled as "healthy" must contain a meaningful amount of one or more food groups recommended by the FDA's dietary guidelines, such as vegetables, proteins, dairy, or grains.

They must also stay within specific limits for saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars.

Not all fats are created equal, emphasized Claudine Kavanaugh of the FDA. When the original rule was introduced in the 1990s, "the focus was on lowering all fats. Today, the emphasis is on reducing saturated fats while recognizing the benefits of healthy fats."

This shift means avocados, nuts, seeds, high-fat fish, eggs, and olive oil now qualify as "healthy."

Conversely, sugary fruit snacks, heavily sweetened snack bars, fortified breakfast cereals, and yogurt or fruit punch high in added sugars -- all of which previously earned the label -- no longer make the cut.

Once introduced, the new symbol will serve as "a quick signal to empower consumers, including those less familiar with nutrition information, to identify foods that are the foundation of a healthy eating pattern," said Kavanaugh.

The FDA has not, however, provided a timeline for when the symbol will be ready.

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the health department, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has shown a strong interest in promoting healthy food and eating habits, suggesting the issue may remain in focus under the incoming administration.