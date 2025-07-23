Aitana Bonmati netted the only goal of the game late in extra time as world champions Spain edged Germany 1-0 in their Women's Euro 2025 semi-final on Wednesday to set up a title decider this weekend against England.

A tense game in Zurich was ticking down towards penalties when reigning Ballon d'Or Bonmati struck in the 113th minute, surprising the usually reliable German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger at her near post.

It was not one of Barcelona star Bonmati's most influential performances, yet she still delivered when it mattered to keep Spain on course to win their first European Championship crown.

"We knew that the goalkeeper often leaves her near post open in these situations, so I didn't think twice. I didn't want the game to go to penalties," said a beaming Bonmati.

Spain were also grateful to goalkeeper Cata Coll for some vital interventions, including a spectacular double save to deny Klara Buehl and Carlotta Wamser right at the end of normal time, as Germany were agonisingly eliminated.

The Spaniards will now face reigning European champions England on Sunday in Basel in what will be a repeat of the 2023 World Cup decider, when La Roja triumphed 1-0 in Sydney.

If Montse Tome's side come out on top again, they will become the first nation to hold both the world and European titles at the same time since Germany almost 15 years ago.

Spain had never beaten Germany before, and now they advance to their first ever Euro final, with the chance to cement their status as the leading force in international women's football.

"We have made history again today, getting to a first Euro final and beating Germany for the first time," said Bonmati.

"We are proud to be part of this generation of players, but this is not over yet. We can enjoy this and then tomorrow we need to start thinking about England."

Germany, meanwhile, had been hoping to avenge their defeat by England in the last Euro final in 2022, but they will not add to their record tally of eight European Championship victories.

"She doesn't have to take responsibility. She made so many wonderful saves to get us where we are," Germany coach Christian Wueck said of goalkeeper Berger. "There is no blame, we are very proud of the team."

Spain should have been the fresher of the two sides, having played their quarter-final against hosts Switzerland a day before Germany got the better of France on penalties after playing almost the whole game with 10 players.

Germany were also missing three starters from that match, with Kathrin Hendrich and Sjoeke Nuesken suspended while right-back Sarai Linder was injured.

Wueck's team did unsurprisingly have the majority of the 22,432 crowd behind them at Zurich's Letzigrund Stadium, and they also had Berger in goal.

A star of the win over France, she made a fine save to keep out a shot from Spain's Esther Gonzalez -- her teammate at Gotham FC in the United States -- just before the midway point in the first half, tipping the ball over for a corner.

Spain captain Irene Paredes headed against the post from a Claudia Pina corner and Gonzalez was again denied by Berger before half-time.

It was then Germany's turn to have the best chances in the second half, but Coll made a crucial block from Buehl just after the hour mark, and the Bayern Munich star also curled a free-kick just wide late on.

Then came the stunning double save from Coll right at the end of the allotted four minutes of injury time, as the Barcelona goalkeeper kept out a deflected Buehl shot that was looping in and quickly got up to stop Wamser's follow-up.

That was a sign that it would not be Germany's night, and they then saw defender Sophia Kleinherne come off in tears early in extra time after overstretching while trying to stop Salma Paralluelo going clean through on goal.

Spain's winner eventually came, as Bonmati let a ball from Athenea del Castillo run past her in the area before beating Berger with a shot from a tight angle.

There was still time for Coll to excel again, flying to her left to save from Lea Schueller as Spain held on.