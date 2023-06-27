KEY POINTS Superlek wants to claim Jonathan Haggerty's belt for his second ONE world title

Haggerty pulled off a superb knockout of Nong-O Hama in April

Both Superlek and Haggerty carry knockout power in their hands

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 recorded another outstanding win in his Muay Thai career at ONE Friday Fights 22.

While it was expected that he set his sights on a flyweight Muay Thai title challenge against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek chose otherwise.

Ranked No. 1 in the flyweight Muay Thai division, he is now taking aim at Muay Thai star Jonathan Haggerty in the hopes of avenging his fellow countryman Nong-O Hama.

"What's next is I want to have my Muay Thai belt and I want to fight Jonathan Haggerty. I want a fight with you, Haggerty," he boldly declared as quoted.

"Jonathan (Haggerty) is indeed a very good fighter. A very tough fighter. I really want to know how my skills would play out in that fight. I think it was all about the timing. Nong-O got punched first, so it was all about the timing. I was a little bit disappointed about the result, but it's ok. I still want the belt to be with Thai people."

For Superlek, 27, to confidently call out Haggerty after picking up the victory is certainly in line with his performance at ONE Friday Fights 22 where the Thai took on a taller opponent such as Nabil Anane.

At first glance, many would think that Anane, 19, certainly had the advantage against Superlek during their bout, but he was unable to showcase most of his offense as he felt the onslaught from the Thai.

Anane would get some of his shots in, but as the fight wore on, Superlek continued to close the distance and took home the victory after landing a hard body shot with about less than a minute remaining in round one–winning the bout by knockout.

Months before Superlek utterly dominated Anane, Haggerty shared the ring with Nong-O in the hopes of dethroning him for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title at ONE Fight Night 9 last April.

With seven consecutive title defenses under his belt, a promotion record shared with mixed martial arts greats Bibiano Fernandes and Xiong Jing Nan, Nong-O was prepared to defend his strap at all costs.

However, Haggerty had Nong-O's number early on in the bout and his eagerness to win the promotion's title materialized after coming away with a superb knockout victory.

Seeing Superlek and "The General" step into the ring against one another is likely to end in a knockout, but who will be on the receiving end is up for debate as both men have equal shots at landing the big blow.

Only time will tell whether higher-ups within ONE Championship will make the super clash happen.