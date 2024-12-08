As Syrian rebels celebrated the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad, experts warn that the coalition's leading group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), seeks to impose a strict Islamist regime.

HTS, a U.S.-designated terrorist group with historic ties to Al-Qaeda, led the decisive assault on Damascus that ended more than 50 years of Assad family rule. The victory raises questions about the future of Syria, as the group envisions a government rooted in Islamist ideology.

"HTS is a group that is an outgrowth of Al-Qaeda and has connections to Turkey. Their endgame is to create a Taliban-esque society with a few tweaks," Phillip Smyth, an expert on proxy groups to the Iranian regime, told Fox News.

Amidst skepticism, HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani is attempting to rebrand the group as more moderate. "Syria deserves a governing system that is institutional, no one where a single ruler makes arbitrary decisions," he told CNN last week.

Golani has issued orders to preserve public institutions and prevent celebratory gunfire in Damascus, signaling a calculated effort to gain broader legitimacy.

The fall of Assad, whose regime was marked by brutal crackdowns and chemical weapon attacks on civilians, represents a monumental shift in Syria. However, the rise of HTS fuels concerns that the nation's new chapter may involve further challenges to democracy and human rights.

Originally published by Latin Times