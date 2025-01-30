The families of Thai farm workers held for over a year in Gaza cheered and wept with relief Thursday as they were freed in a hostage-prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.

Five Thais were freed along with three Israelis held by Hamas as part of a ceasefire deal aimed at ending the Gaza war.

When Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, 31 Thais were abducted, with 23 released by the end of that year and two confirmed dead in May.

"It is confirmed everyone, my son did not die. Thank you God," Wiwwaeo Sriaoun said as she heard the confirmation that her son Watchara Sriaoun was among those freed.

"I will hug him when I see him. I want to see if his health is OK, I am worried about his health," she added between sobs.

"Thank you, thank you God he did not die. We trust in God."

Around 10 family members had gathered to support Wiwwaeo as she waited for news at the modest house on the family rubber farm in northeast Udon Thani region.

Before her son's release was confirmed, Wiwwaeo spent the day watching news on a tablet computer, hoping for a good outcome.

"Come, come home back to your father, mother and daughter," she said as she watched.

When Watchara appeared on screen, the family erupted into cheers and shouts of elation.

"It's him, it's really him! He does not look thin at all, he looks the same weight but his hair is shorter than before. They probably cut his hair," his mother said.

Watchara was freed along with Pongsak Tanna, Sathian Suwannakham, Surasak Lamnau and Bannawat Saethao, according to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

One Thai citizen remains in captivity.

Hailing from the poor, rural region of Udon Thani, Watchara moved to Israel three years ago to work as a farmer for better wages.

"My friend called around 10:00 pm and said the ambassador told her five Thais will be released, and my friend said my son could be one," Wiwwaeo told AFP as she waited for news of the release.

"I could not sleep from then until now. I was up until 3:00 am and my husband and I went out for rubber tapping and since then I have been monitoring the news."

In Buriram, another part of northeast Thailand, the family of freed hostage Pongsak were similarly elated, sobbing with relief as his release was confirmed.

"I'm so happy," his father Wilas Tanna said through tears, in footage posted on social media platform X by a Channel News Asia correspondent.

Watchara's younger brother, who was also working in Israel, returned to Thailand after Watchara was kidnapped.

"We told him to come back because we were worried," his mother told AFP.

Watchara's aunt Ratana Sriaoun said that after earlier disappointments, the family refused to believe he was coming home until they had official confirmation.

"I am so happy, finally I get to see my nephew," she told AFP.

"I can't put these feelings into words. My heart is full, and my tears are of pure joy."

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she was "elated", thanking Qatar, Egypt, Iran, Turkey and the United States for their work to secure the releases.

The foreign ministry said the five would be taken for medical screening and treatment, and were expected to return to Thailand within 10 days.

The Southeast Asian nation has about 30,000 citizens in Israel, most of them working in the agricultural sector, where they earn significantly higher salaries as farm labourers than they would at home.

A total of 46 Thai workers have been killed since the October 2023 attacks, according to the foreign ministry in Bangkok.

Thailand's labour ministry said last week that the country will expand its workforce in Israel by 13,000 positions.