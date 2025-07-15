Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to testify in court on Wednesday, seeking to defend himself against royal defamation charges in a watershed case for his faltering political dynasty.

Thaksin faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted in the closed-door trial in Bangkok, where he stands accused of breaching strict lese majeste laws shielding Thailand's royal family from abuse and criticism.

For the past quarter-century, the 75-year-old telecoms magnate has been a defining figure of Thai politics, founding a political dynasty which has jousted with the traditional pro-royal, pro-military elite.

But his prosecution, combined with the suspension of his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, two weeks ago, represents a dramatic waning of their family's political fortune, analysts say.

The prosecution's case revolves around remarks Thaksin made to South Korean media a decade ago, with the defendant due to give at least three days of testimony. A verdict is not expected for several weeks.

Thaksin returned to Thailand in August 2023 after 15 years in exile, following a military coup which ousted him from the prime minister's office he won in two elections.

He returned the day his family's Pheu Thai party took office at the head of a coalition government backed by their conservative former enemies, fuelling suspicions a backroom deal had been struck.

Thaksin was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison on graft and abuse of power charges -- later reduced to one year by a pardon from King Maha Vajiralongkorn in another apparent sign of reconciliation.

But political analyst Yuttaporn Issarachai told AFP: "There is always someone within the establishment who sees him as a threat to Thai society."

In recent interviews, Thaksin affirmed his loyalty to the monarchy and expressed gratitude for the king's pardon.

Speaking to AFP outside the court on the trial's opening day on July 1, a lawyer for Thaksin said his client appeared "chill" despite the seriousness of the case.

On the same day, Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn was suspended by the Constitutional Court pending an ethics probe into her conduct during a leaked diplomatic phone call discussing a deadly border clash between Thailand and neighbouring Cambodia.

In the call, Paetongtarn referred to Cambodian ex-leader Hun Sen as "uncle" and described a Thai military commander as an "opponent" -- sparking backlash for seeming to kowtow to a foreign statesman and undermine her own country's military.

Pheu Thai's coalition has been abandoned by key conservative backers over the call, leaving it with a razor-thin parliamentary majority steered by a caretaker prime minister.