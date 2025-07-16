Nearly three in four American teenagers have used AI companions, with more than half qualifying as regular users despite growing safety concerns about these virtual relationships, according to a new survey released Wednesday.

AI companions -- chatbots designed for personal conversations rather than simple task completion -- are available on platforms like Character.AI, Replika, and Nomi.

Unlike traditional artificial intelligence assistants, these systems are programmed to form emotional connections with users. The findings come amid mounting concerns about the mental health risks posed by AI companions.

The nationally representative study of 1,060 teens aged 13-17, conducted for Common Sense Media, found that 72 percent have used AI companions at least once, while 52 percent interact with such platforms a few times per month.

Common Sense Media is a leading American nonprofit organization that reviews and provides ratings for media and technology with the goal of providing information on their suitability for children.

The survey revealed that 30 percent of respondents use the platforms because "it's entertaining" and 28 percent are driven by curiosity about the technology.

However, concerning patterns emerged: one-third of users have chosen to discuss serious matters with AI companions instead of real people, while 24 percent have shared personal information including real names and locations.

Perhaps most troubling, 34 percent of teen users reported feeling uncomfortable with something an AI companion had said or done, though such incidents were infrequent.

"The reality that nearly three-quarters of teens have used these platforms, with half doing so regularly, means that even a small percentage experiencing harm translates to significant numbers of vulnerable young people at risk," the report said.

The survey revealed an age divide in trust levels.

While half of all teens expressed distrust in AI companion advice, younger teens (ages 13-14) were more likely than older teens (15-17) to trust advice from these systems.

Despite widespread usage, most teens maintained perspective on these relationships: two thirds found AI conversations less satisfying than human interactions, and 80 percent spent more time with real friends than AI companions.

Based on the findings, Common Sense Media recommended that no one under 18 use AI companions until stronger safeguards are implemented.

"Companies have put profits before kids' well-being before, and we cannot make the same mistake with AI companions," the report said.