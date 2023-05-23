KEY POINTS Steve Nash is in talks with the Raptors for the head coaching vacancy

Nash would become the second Canadian coach of the Raptors

The Raptors are in for a busy offseason

The coaching search is on for the Toronto Raptors, and there is perhaps no better guy for the job than two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Steve Nash.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the former Brooklyn Nets mentor has spoken with Raptors management about the head coaching vacancy.

Aside from that, the eight-time NBA All-Star is also undoubtedly the best Canadian player in NBA history. That includes being the first Canadian to be named NBA MVP, doing the trick twice (2005 and 2006).

If both sides can agree, Nash would become the second Canadian to coach the Raptors. The first one was Jay Triano, calling the shots for the NBA squad from 2008 to 2011.

To his credit, the 49-year-old coached the Brooklyn Nets for two years (2020 to 2022). He amassed a 94-67 win-loss record and led the Nets to two playoff appearances.

Nash likewise had a good rookie year as head coach, leading Brooklyn to the No. 2 seed. That season, the Nets went as far as the Eastern Conference semifinals, losing only in Game 7 against the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

However, the Nets didn't fare well last season despite the presence of stars such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The best Brooklyn could do was make the first round of the NBA playoffs, only to be swept by the Boston Celtics.

Nash would be replaced by Jacque Vaughn in November 2022 as head coach.

In February of this year, the former NBA player agreed to a multi-year extension to coach the Nets. The deal runs through the 2026-27 NBA season.

Nash would potentially replace erstwhile head coach Nick Nurse.

Toronto went 41-41 this season and made the play-in tournament. However, the Raptors bowed to the Chicago Bulls to end their season on a sour note.

Other names mentioned as potential replacements for Nurse to land the Raptors' head coaching job include JJ Reddick, Monty Williams and David Adelman.

The head coaching vacancy is only one of several things that Toronto needs to address.

There is also the impending free agency of Fred VanVleet and the future of O.G. Anunoby, who is likely to be a top name in NBA trade rumors.