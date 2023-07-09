KEY POINTS Alexander Volkanovski and Alexandre Pantoja's wins put a nice bow to end UFC 290

Dricus Du Plessis also put away Robert Whittaker with ease in the undercard

The event also featured Robbie Lawler's retirement bout

UFC 290 this past Saturday, July 8 marked another landmark event in the long history of the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, and it came with a trio of bouts that prove why it is such a juggernaut.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada was sold out as 19,204 fans watched an exciting night of fights, leading up to a gate revenue of $9.75 million

The main event saw lineal featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski step into the cage against interim champ Yair Rodriguez to determine who will walk away with the undisputed crown.

Many viewed Rodriguez to be the biggest test in the career of Volkanovski because of the Mexican's willingness to trade shots, but the Aussie made it look like an easy walk in the park as he surprised "El Pantera" with his wrestling, bloodying him with his ground-and-pound.

Volkanovski's relentless pressure and pace ensured he would leave the cage with undisputed featherweight champ status as he finally put away Rodriguez in round three via TKO.

In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno sought to defend his title against the demon of his past in the form of No. 2-ranked Alexandre Pantoja.

Pantoja has had Moreno's number since 2016 after logging two victories against "The Assassin Baby," including a submission victory in 2016, and the pair put on a fantastic showing of flyweight action for the better part of five rounds.

However, there could only be one champion when it was all said and done and it would be "The Cannibal," who left the cage with the title around his waist as the Brazilian denied Moreno from retaining his title with a split decision in his favor.

UFC 290 also marked a masterclass of epic proportions from No. 5-ranked middleweight Dricus Du Plessis as he pulled off a massive upset against No. 2-ranked and former division champion Robert Whittaker.

Despite the danger that Whittaker presented Du Plessis, the latter was unfazed as he landed his shots at will while outworking the former in the grappling game, eventually breaking down Whittaker's will to come away with the TKO win in the second round.

On a sadder note, UFC 290 would be the last time ever that former UFC welterweight king Robbie Lawler would ever step into the cage.

It was not an all-out sad affair, however, as "Ruthless" gave fans one more poignant memory to remember him by as he had a walk-off knockout of Niko Price as he fired off two left hooks, a left uppercut, and another left hook to send Price crashing into the mat.

Other results from UFC 290 are as follows: