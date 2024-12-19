UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that there was a "flame of hope" in Syria following the fall of president Bashar al-Assad's regime but warned of significant challenges ahead.

He also underlined that Israel's widespread strikes on Syrian military infrastructure were "violations" of the country's sovereignty and called for them to cease.

"The Middle East is being consumed by many fires, but today, there is a flame of hope in Syria, and that flame must not be extinguished," he said.

"The people of Syria stand at the moment of history and the moment of opportunity, and that opportunity cannot be missed."

Following the fall of Assad's government, Israel unleashed air strikes on military sites, including the country's air force, navy and weapons stockpiles.

"Extensive Israeli air strikes continue. These are violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and they must stop," Guterres said ahead of a UN Security Council meeting chaired by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Guterres also condemned Israel for pushing its forces into a UN-run buffer zone on its border with Syria following the fall of Assad.

"Let me be clear, there should be no military forces in the area of separation other than UN peacekeepers -- period," he said.

"Those peacekeepers must have freedom of movement to undertake their important work. Israel and Syria must uphold the terms of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement which remains fully in force."

Guterres also raised the prospect of the international community making a first step towards easing sanctions in force on Syria.

"We should not forget that the sanctions were applied to the Assad regime. The situation has changed. Obviously, we are in the process of transition. And in the process of transition, I think there is work to be done by both sides," he said.

"(But) there should be at least a first gesture -- a first gesture showing solidarity with the Syrian people until conditions are met for all sanctions to be removed."

The Islamist HTS movement, rooted in Al-Qaeda and supported by Turkey, took over Damascus in a lightning offensive and has promised to protect minorities since it toppled strongman Assad this month following years of stalemate.

But the international community has been in no rush to lift sanctions on either Syria or members of HTS, waiting to see how the new authorities exercise their power.