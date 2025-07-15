The United Nations insisted on Tuesday that any peace talks on Russia's war in Ukraine must include full accountability for the conflict's litany of violations, following the deadliest month for civilians since May 2022.

The call from UN rights chief Volker Turk came the day after US President Donald Trump told Moscow to end the war within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions.

Trump also laid out plans for infusions of weaponry for Kyiv via NATO.

In recent weeks, Trump has shown increasing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Moscow stepping up attacks rather than stopping them.

"An immediate ceasefire is needed now to end this unbearable suffering," Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for Turk's office, told a media briefing.

"Work on a lasting peace, in line with international law, must intensify -- a peace that ensures accountability for gross violations of international human rights law and serious violations of international humanitarian law."

Rather than being sidelined or overlooked, "any move towards ceasefire, towards peace -- accountability must be at its heart", she added.

Throssell said Turk wanted any negotiations to focus in the immediate term on ending attacks that affect civilians and protecting the rights of people in occupied territory.

They should also seek to return forcibly transferred or deported children, establish humanitarian corridors across the line of control and an bring end to the torture and ill treatment of prisoners of war and other detainees, she said.

Russia launched the full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

Moscow has unleashed record waves of drone and missile attacks over the past few weeks, with the number of Ukrainian civilians killed or wounded in June hitting a three-year high, according to UN figures, with 232 people killed and 1,343 injured.

"July has brought no respite for civilians in Ukraine," said Throssell.

So far this month at least 139 civilians have reportedly been killed and 791 wounded, she said, citing the "intense and successive waves of missile and drone strikes" launched by Russian forces.

"Intense and sustained attacks using explosive weapons with wide area effects in populated areas are likely to have indiscriminate impacts and as such raise serious concerns as to their compliance with international humanitarian law," said Throssell.

The UN human rights office has so far been able to verify and document at least 13,580 civilians killed and 34,115 wounded since the Russian invasion began but acknowledges that the full figures will be far higher.

Meanwhile Jarno Habicht, the World Health Organization's representative in Ukraine, said civilian casualties "almost doubled" in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first.

He said the WHO had recorded 2,504 attacks on healthcare since the start of the war, involving 212 deaths and 768 injuries.

The WHO records attacks but does not attribute blame as it is not a criminal investigations body.

"That means that healthcare is not a safe place for the patients and healthcare workers -- and it's a violation of humanitarian law," said Habicht.

He also sounded an alarm on "problem" behaviours growing during the war -- heavy drinking among adults, and new tobacco products used by youths.