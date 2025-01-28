The UN peacekeeping force in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has warned of the risk of ethnically motivated attacks as conditions deteriorate in the region, haunted by the legacy of the 1994 Rwanda genocide and its aftermath.

The warning came as the M23 armed group backed by Rwandan troops took control of the airport in the besieged Congolese city of Goma, a security source said, putting the eastern regional capital on the brink of falling.

"Ethnically motivated attacks in the region with a very sensitive history need to be taken seriously," Vivian van de Perre, the deputy special representative for operations in the MONUSCO peacekeeping force, told the UN Security Council via videolink.

"In the past four days, the Human Rights Office has documented at least one case of ethnically motivated lynching in a (displaced persons) site in Goma," a provincial capital along the DRC-Rwanda border.

The main city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has become a battleground since fighters from the Tutsi-led M23 armed group and Rwandan forces entered central Goma on Sunday night after a weeks-long advance through the region.

In a rare rebuke of Rwanda, Beijing urged Kigali to heed international calls and stop its support for M23 rebels.

"China hopes that Rwanda attaches importance to the calls from (UN chief) Antonio Guterres and relevant African countries (to) stop military support for M23," said China's UN ambassador Fu Cong.

Fighting has killed over 100 people and wounded nearly 1,000 according to an AFP tally of hospital tolls, while a mass influx of displaced people has put further pressure on medical facilities.

A total of 17 peacekeepers from a southern African regional force and the UN's DRC mission have been killed in the fighting.

"During the last few days, MONUSCO has received a large number of people seeking refuge, including officials and various elements who have surrendered their arms," said De Perre, who wore a blue ballistic helmet and vest and was flanked by a peacekeeping soldier.

"Bases are not able to accommodate the large number of surrendering elements and civilians seeking refuge. Moreover, our bases are not safe themselves.

"A significant number of non-combatants have sought refuge in MONUSCO camps in need of food, water and medical care -- further straining already limited supplies."

Washington's envoy to the UN Dorothy Shea called for "ethnic attacks" to end and said "we must not allow (this) to spiral into a wider regional conflict."

DRC's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner called on the international community "to have the courage to do what is right and within your power."

"The lives of civilians cannot depend on a political machine that looks on without acting. We demand action," she said, calling for sanctions on Kigali.

The three African countries members of the Council called in a joint declaration for talks to agree a settlement acceptable to both Rwanda and DRC.