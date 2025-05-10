Biliana, an international student at New York's Columbia University, is studying for exams but fears being arrested by immigration police.

Columbia professors meanwhile are scrambling to save research funding in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump's administration.

An atmosphere of crisis hovers over campus as the semester winds down, as the White House accuses the prestigious university and other Ivy League schools of anti-Semitism and "woke" liberal ideology.

Several hundred foreign students nationwide have been threatened with the cancellation of their visas, while others have been targeted -- and a few arrested, including at Columbia -- over everything from participation in pro-Palestinian protests to traffic violations.

"The situation is just terrifying," said Biliana, a 29-year-old law student, who feels such dread that she asked not to be identified by her real name or even the Latin American country she comes from.

"You feel like you cannot say anything, you cannot share anything."

She went on: "Me and my friends, we have not been posting anything on Twitter," and many are deleting old posts for fear of crossing an invisible red line.

"Basically, what we're trying to do is just to go to normal classes," she said.

Last week, with final exams looming, 80 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested after attempting to overtake the main library.

The university's interim president quickly condemned the protest action.

Biliana said she made sure to stay far away from these kinds of demonstrations, fearful she might show up in a photo and be falsely linked to the group.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said officials were reviewing the visa status of the "vandals" involved, adding: "Pro-Hamas thugs are no longer welcome in our great nation."

For newly elected student body president Oscar Wolfe, "There is definitely a heightened level of anxiety among international students, regardless of their involvement in the protests."

Wolfe arrived on campus in September 2023, just before Hamas militants launched their October 7 attack on Israel, sparking the Gaza war and giving rise to protests that continue. He said he has known little more than a month of "normal" campus life.

Reflecting the turmoil, Columbia -- which normally draws thousands of tourists to its Manhattan campus featuring colonnaded buildings, sweeping lawns and famous Alma Mater statue -- has largely cut off public access to its grounds.

The Trump administration has accused the university of allowing anti-Semitism to flourish on campus -- something the school strongly denies -- and has slashed some $400 million of Columbia's federal funding.

Harvard, another Ivy League college, has defiantly pushed back -- suing the administration to halt a federal freeze of $2 billion in grants.

Columbia, for its part, is negotiating with the government. But on Wednesday, interim President Claire Shipman announced that "nearly 180 of our colleagues who have been working, in whole or in part, on impacted federal grants" were going to lose their jobs.

Rebecca Muhle, a professor of psychiatry, said her grant for a research project on autism was "not canceled, but it's not funded -- it's in limbo."

"I cannot hire anyone or make large purchases," she said.

"There are many, many grants in this situation," Muhle added. "It's chaos, and you can't conduct good science in chaos."

History professor Matthew Connelly, who specializes in state secrets and their declassification, said he had been notified that the National Endowment for the Humanities had canceled two grants, with "no real reason given."

The grants, he said, were intended to train scholars and archivists in analyzing and preserving historical records, particularly those in digital form -- "one of the great challenges facing researchers."

But Connelly said he was not about to throw in the towel.

"Universities are a target, because everything we do is completely contrary to what the Trump administration is trying to achieve," he said.

"If we stopped teaching... if we stopped doing our research, we would be handing them a victory."

Student leader Wolfe also views this as part of a broader battle.

"This is not just an attack on Columbia," he said, "it is the opening act of an attack against civil society."