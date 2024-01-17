The United States on Wednesday struck Houthi missile launchers that were being readied to attack maritime shipping in the Red Sea.

U.S Central Command said its forces struck "14 Iran-backed Houthi missiles that were loaded to be fired in Houthi controlled areas in Yemen."

It wrote on X: "These missiles on launch rails presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region and could have been fired at any time, prompting U.S. forces to exercise their inherent right and obligation to defend themselves.

The strikes happened just before midnight Sanaa time.

This is the third such strike by U.S. forces. US and British forces have bombed the Yemeni rebels since Friday.

The Houthis have struck several ships since they started firing missiles into the vital waterway, forcing shipping companies to reroute cargo around the cape of Africa. The diversions have threatened to further strain supply chains and drive up prices and inflation across the world even as the global economy struggles.

The Houthis say their attacks will cease when Israel ends its blockade of Gaza, where Israeli forces are fighting intense battles in a bid to find the more than 100 hostages still being held by Hamas terrorists.