KEY POINTS China's foreign minister said the country was "deeply concerned" over the war in Ukraine

China denied sending military assistance to Russia in the ongoing conflict

The U.S. has warned China of "serious consequences" if it helps Russia in Ukraine war

China's foreign minister has raised concerns over the "out of control" ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, before slamming the U.S. for accusing Beijing of igniting further tensions.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang said Tuesday at a conference on global security in Beijing the country was "deeply concerned" about the conflict, which was "intensifying and even getting out of control."

Qin urged the "countries concerned to stop adding fuel to the fire as soon as possible, to stop shifting the blame to China."

Beijing would "offer Chinese wisdom for the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, and work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties and seek common security," he added, Moscow Times reported, citing AFP.

China, which has maintained close ties with Russia, has been accused of mulling arms shipments to the latter. However, Beijing has strongly denied these allegations, and accused Washington of spreading lies.

"We do not accept the United States' finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference Monday, according to BBC.

Despite China stating the claims were false, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Chinese firms were already providing "non-lethal support" to Russia. He warned these actions on China's part could lead to "serious consequences."

Meanwhile, Wang said "it is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield."

During Tuesday's conference, Beijing's foreign minister Qin also spoke about the tensions related to Taiwan. He urged countries to "stop making an uproar by shouting 'Today Ukraine, Tomorrow Taiwan'."

"The pressures and attempts to contain China, coming from the outside, are getting stronger and stronger, they are getting worse and worse, posing a serious threat to China's sovereignty and security," he said.

Wang, who is due in Moscow for talks on his final stop of a European tour, would likely meet with President Vladimir Putin, official TASS news agency reported Monday.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has also warned Wang any material support for Moscow in the Ukraine war would be a "red line in our relationship."

"He told me that they are not going to do it, that they don't plan to do it. But we will remain vigilant," Borrell told journalists Monday, according to European Pravda.