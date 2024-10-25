Venice authorities said Thursday they would extend to next year a controversial experimental system that charges day tourists an entry fee to visit the floating city.

Considered one of the most beautiful cities on the planet, Venice is a top tourist destination -- but is drowning under the droves of sightseers who visit each year.

A trial of entry fees for day visitors began in April, when tourists who were not staying overnight in hotels were required for the first time to buy a five-euro ($5.4) ticket for entry into the UNESCO World Heritage site.

The 29 days in 2024 chosen to try out the scheme -- mostly crowded weekends and holidays -- would be increased to 54 next year, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said Thursday.

"Next year it will start on April 18 and will be active on 54 specific days," Brugnaro wrote on social media.

Those tourists who book at least four days in advance will continue to pay 5 euros, while last-minute bookings will rise to 10 euros, he said.

Brugnaro -- who has called the plan a "first step" towards managing tourist flows -- has maintained that the goal is to persuade day trippers to choose less busy times to visit Venice.

Authorities had debated for years, without taking concrete action, over how best to regulate the millions of visitors anxious to see sights including St Mark's Square, the Rialto Bridge and Venice's countless picturesque canals.

But critics have scoffed at Brugnaro's plan, saying it would do little to discourage tourists while calling it a hastily arranged concession to UNESCO.

The UN's cultural arm had warned it would put Venice on its endangered list if authorities did not do more to manage its tourism.

Residents of Venice may continue to show their identity card for free access.