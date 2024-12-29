A newly released video shows the moment a Boeing 737-800 jet veered off course and crashed into a concrete wall before bursting into flames at the Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday.

The crash, arriving from Bangkok, Thailand, killed 179. Two crew members survived the harrowing incident, according to the Guardian.

BREAKING: New video shows moment Boeing 737-800 plane carrying 181 people onboard crashes at Muan International Airport in South Korea.

pic.twitter.com/konxWBpnWy — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) December 29, 2024

There are conflicting reports as to what caused the crash.

One theory is that is was the result of a bird strike as Muan International Airport in South Korea's South Jeolla Province has the highest rate of birds colliding with planes across the nation's 14 airports, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Another is that the aircraft's front landing gear failed to deploy, according to AP News.

The incident marks one of the deadliest plane crashes in South Korea's history.

Originally published by Latin Times