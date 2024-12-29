WATCH: South Korea Plane Carrying 181 Veers Off Course, Crashes Into Concrete Wall and Bursts Into Flames
Two crew members were the only survivors of the harrowing crash
A newly released video shows the moment a Boeing 737-800 jet veered off course and crashed into a concrete wall before bursting into flames at the Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday.
The crash, arriving from Bangkok, Thailand, killed 179. Two crew members survived the harrowing incident, according to the Guardian.
There are conflicting reports as to what caused the crash.
One theory is that is was the result of a bird strike as Muan International Airport in South Korea's South Jeolla Province has the highest rate of birds colliding with planes across the nation's 14 airports, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Another is that the aircraft's front landing gear failed to deploy, according to AP News.
The incident marks one of the deadliest plane crashes in South Korea's history.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
- MOST POPULAR IN World