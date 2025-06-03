The Trump administration confirmed Tuesday that it has sent formal letters to multiple countries, reminding them to submit their "best offers" on trade negotiations ahead of a fast-approaching deadline.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged during a briefing that the letters, sent by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), were a "friendly reminder" of the administration's July 8 deadline to finalize trade agreements under its "90 deals in 90 days" initiative. The negotiations were launched in April when President Trump paused sweeping new tariffs amid market turmoil.

"The president expects good deals, and we are on track for that," Leavitt said, insisting that U.S. officials are in active talks with many key trading partners around the world.

But the need for a "friendly reminder" has fueled skepticism regarding the administration's claims that the aggressive tariffs have motivated trading partners to negotiate deals with the US. Social media users accused the administration of approaching desperation as the deadline approaches.

"We have resorted to begging now?" wrote one user on X. Another said, "Now 'pleading' with countries to negotiate. Hmmm."

Political commentator Aaron Rupar quipped, "We've gone from '90 deals in 90 days' to sending letters to other countries pleading with them to negotiate."

The letter, first reported by Reuters, underscores the administration's push to wrap up dozens of trade talks by July 8, a deadline set by Trump after temporarily lifting his "Liberation Day" tariffs in response to financial market volatility.

Critics are now questioning whether the promised deals will materialize at all.

"Weren't 200 countries waiting in line to cut deals?" commented another user. "I don't get it."

Originally published on Latin Times