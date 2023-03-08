International Women's Day is a day to honor and celebrate the contribution women have made to the socio, cultural and economic sectors of society.

The theme of this year's International Women's Day is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality," as WHO calls to "highlight the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health and developmental needs of women and girls."

The focus is on tackling the obstacles in "meaningful connectivity" and removing the digital gender divide by creating awareness about the issue, advocating for legal frameworks to keep women safe and promoting women's participation in science and technology.

"As we celebrate International Women's Day, I urge all stakeholders—from governments and partners to civil society and citizens—to support country-driven and gender-sensitive approaches to close the existing digital gender divide," WHO regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said in a statement.

Here's a set of quotes from some of the most inspirational women of all time. (Courtesy: Country Living, Harpers Bazaar)