“The 100” fans have been waiting almost a year for new episodes of the CW series, but that’s nothing compared to how long Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) been waiting for her friends to return from space. Luckily, the delays seem to be coming to an end, and both parties should be getting what they want when Season 5 of the dystopian drama premieres on Tuesday.

The Season 4 finale of “The 100” ended with a time jump of a little over six years, which brings us to the Season 5 premiere, titled “Eden.” In the episode, Clarke deals with continuing to live on a “desolate, scorched earth,” according to the synopsis. Meanwhile, her friends in space finally cross paths with “a long-awaited beacon of hope.”

While the network didn’t release a trailer for the first episode, specifically, it did share a promo video (seen above) of what’s to come throughout Season 5. It’s clear there’s going to be new enemies, new wars and new relationships.

Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW

“Season five begins six years later, with our heroes still separated: Bellamy’s team in space, Clarke on the ground, and hundreds trapped in the bunker below,” the network’s Season 5 synopsis explains. “But when a massive prison ship descends upon the last survivable place on earth, The 100 must come together to reclaim their home.”

This fight will be different, though, from all the others, as The 100 are not all together, and the people they’re up against are from space, just like they all were. There’s only one piece of land, one valley, that’s lush and green for the taking, and it’s up to Clarke, her friends and her new family to protect it as their own, not the newcomers’. Many of The 100 hope to keep the land without having to once again break out into an all-out war, but the trailer shows that that isn’t likely.

“As two armies converge on one valley, alliances will shift, friends will become foes, and the march to war threatens to destroy all that’s left of the human race,” the synopsis continues. “Can our heroes break the cycle, or is humanity doomed to repeat the past? In this epic battle for survival, one thing is certain: there are no good guys.”

When we last saw everyone, they all split up just as Praimfaya was hitting. Clarke didn’t make it to the spaceship in time and was left behind as her friends - Bellamy (Bob Morley), Monty (Christopher Larkin), Raven (Lindsey Morgan), Murphy (Richard Harmon), Harper (Chelsey Reist), Echo (Tasya Teles) and Emori (Luisa d’Oliveira) - traveled to outer-space, where they’d live until Earth was once again habitable for them.

As for Abby (Paige Turco), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), Kane (Henry Ian Cusick), Jaha (Isaiah Washington) and the rest of the characters we know? They hunkered down in the bunker that they found to wait out the storm and the deathly years that followed.

Will Clarke finally reunite with her friends? What about with her mom? Find out when “The 100” Season 5 premieres on The CW on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT.