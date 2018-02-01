Police say two students were shot at Salvador Castro Middle School in the Westlake neighborhood just west of the city's downtown area Thursday morning. Police arrested a 12-year-old suspect and recovered a firearm at the scene, authorities said.

At least one of the injured students is in critical condition after the incident from a gunshot wound to the head, their condition has been updated to serious, but stable.

The suspect was seen via helicopter footage being apprehended by police. The Los Angeles Police Department said they first received calls about 8:55 a.m. about shots fired at the middle school which is in the 1500 block of West Second Street.

Police confirming a suspect in custody for a shooting at a LAUSD middle school is 12 years old. pic.twitter.com/OWD2yHlfuj — Joy Benedict (@joybenedict) February 1, 2018

Two victims in the shooting are are a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both are students at the middle school and their injuries are not considered life-threatening, officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department told local news outlets. A 30-year-old woman was also treated for minor injuries.

TV footage displayed a young female with dark hair and wearing a sweatshirt being led out of the school in handcuffs. Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department told KTLA-TV that a gun was recovered from the school.

"With the suspect in custody the situation is under control," Bernal told KTLA-TV.