I joined the crypto world in 2012 after reading all those nice reports about Bitcoin “skyrocketing” in price from 0.003 cents to $2 per coin. Today, there are literally thousands of alternative coins that show stable growth and will likely be big for crypto announcements, but there are five in particular that I think are worth looking into.

Stellar Lumens (XLM)

Stellar Lumens (XLM) has reached 93 cents in price already and was holding its price in Bitcoin (BTC) value, but it dropped three times in USD value as the result of BTC dropping three times in USD value. I personally use Stellar every day to pay to my colleagues outside of the U.S., especially when considering Western Union costs a lot for overseas transactions (e.g. a $5,000 transfer costs $500 in fees).

Stellar can handle a large volume of transactions in just one day, and it is ultra fast and cheap. It also doesn’t depend on mining. It has a lot of partnerships of note already (especially IBM), and more are coming. Presently, the cost of a transaction is only 0.00001 XLM. It would take thousands of transactions, indifferent of the amount of money, to pay just $0.01.

Syscoin (SYS)

Another product worth mentioning is Syscoin. Some of its perks include token issuance, private funding and a decentralized market that could compete with and in comparison to eBay — or, I dare I say, Amazon. There are also going to be master nodes, which means you can stack your Syscoins and get a percentage from the price of the entire number of transactions. This has been motivating people to buy a lot.

In addition, Syscoin has a really low market capitalization: $349 million is nothing for that kind of project. Its wallet is amazing and easy to use, with a good user experience and design. Finally, ts price at $0.6571 is stable and growing.

Ardor (ARDR)

One of Ethereum’s competitors in the altcoin space is Ardor. Its platform is easier to use than even other developed apps. Currently priced at $0.535162, it’s my prediction that it could reach at least $10 per coin.

If this is your first time hearing about Ardor, that may be because it never initiated a marketing campaign. In crypto, the most important elements of a successful coin are hype, marketing, an army of followers and the technology. While Ardor hasn’t made waves on the marketing front yet, the hype may be yet to come.

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Ethereum Classic is a great investment to get fast profits until March 3-5, when a Callisto (CLO) airdrop will occur for ETC holders. After that block, when we get a snapshot of the ETC blockchain and free Callisto coins at a 1:1 ratio, Ethereum Classic will likely drop 50 percent and probably lose interest from people for some time (which is what usually happens).

I invested a really big part of my holdings into Ethereum Classic just days ago. It is rapidly growing because people want to get the Callisto forked coins and is currently priced at $34.68.

Litecoin (LTC)

Last but certainly not least, it’s never too late to look at investing in Litecoin. For one, it’s going to be officially and widely accepted in U.K. LitePal and LitePay payment processors have led to a price hike, so it’ll also likely be a great thing to hoDl.

I have been holding Litecoin for around two and a half years since around the time it cost $4 per coin. But it is still undervalued at $220.35. That price is only looking to skyrocket as it becomes one of the first common use coins and throws the gates wide open for worldwide acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

This article reflects the opinions of the author and is not intended to be financial counsel.

Photo: Pixabay