Prince William and Kate Middleton will welcome their third child in just a few more weeks.

Before their baby’s arrival, US Weekly compiled the best parenthood quotes that the royal couple has said about their children.

During their trip to New Zealand in 2014, Prince William joked about Prince George being so “talkative.” “I hope that George doesn’t keep you up. He has been known to be particularly vocal at 3 a.m. I swear I heard him doing the Haka this morning,” he said.

Two years later, Middleton told The Huffington Post UK that she wants Prince George and Princess Charlotte to be able to talk about their feelings openly.

“We hope to encourage George and Charlotte to speak about their feelings and to give them the tools and sensitivity to be supportive peers to their friends as they get older. We know there is no shame in a young child struggling with their emotions or suffering from a mental illness,” she said.

In the same year, Prince William appeared on “Talk Vietnam,” where he talked about his son and daughter. “Having a daughter is a very different dynamic. So I’m learning. George is a right little rascal sometimes. He keeps me on my toes, but he’s a sweet boy,” he gushed.

Last year, Middleton went to Mitchell Brook Primary School. While there, she talked about Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince William.

“My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life. This is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte, just how important these things are as they grow up. In my view, it is just as important as excelling in math or sports,” she said.

A month later, the Duchess of Cambridge said that being a mother is a wonderful and rewarding experience.

“However, at times it has also been a huge challenge. Even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not,” she said.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images