Apple is preparing three iPhone models this year and all of them will have a notch on the display. Now a new rumor has surfaced claiming that one of these models will roughly be the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus.

A “reliable supplier information source” claims that the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone, which is also being referred to as the iPhone X Plus, will almost be the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus, according to the Japanese blog Macotakara. The site also provided a mockup showing a size comparison and the 6.5-inch 2018 iPhone appears to be slightly taller. The blog also claims that the device will be slightly thicker than the iPhone 8 Plus due to the “form of the rear camera.”

For the unaware, the iPhone 8 Plus features a 5.5-inch display and is 7.5mm thick. If Macotakara’s report is accurate, then the 6.8-inch 2018 iPhone will be around 0.2mm thicker or 7.7mm thick. The 6.5-inch 2018 iPhone is able to keep its footprint nearly the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus because the device will have the same thin bezels found on the iPhone X.

This should be good news for users who were worried that a 6.5-inch iPhone was going to be cumbersome to hold in the hand. Users who already own an iPhone 8 Plus won’t have to worry too much if they plan on getting the 6.5-inch 2018 iPhone. They will also get the benefit of having a bigger display on a device that’s almost the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus.

Macotakara also briefly talked about the 6.1-inch 2018 iPhone. The site reiterates that it will feature an LCD screen. However, the site claims that it will have a 6-inch screen size and not a 6.1-inch screen size. The 6-inch 2018 iPhone is also said to have a size that’s close to the Huawei Nova Lite 2 or the Moto G5 Plus. The device will also have the TrueDepth camera system that supports Apple’s Face ID facial recognition system.

Macotakara also believes that Face ID will be getting an upgrade when iOS 12 arrives later this year. The site claims that users of the iPhone X will be able to use Face ID even when their device is facing them horizontally. Currently, Face ID only works when the iPhone X is facing the user vertically.

Having Face ID work in horizontal orientation makes a lot of sense. It makes it a little bit more convenient for users to unlock their iPhone. However, there may be another reason why Apple decided to do this. 9To5Mac pointed out that Face ID is expected to arrive in this year’s brand new iPad models.

