A new survey of more than 20,000 U.K. employees uncovered nearly 90 percent of them admitting to some form of sexual interaction in the office.

Although office relationships are often discouraged in most corporate environments, the dating app survey found that sexual activity inside office workplaces is quite common. Among the 20,238 British people surveyed by Saucy Dates, 87 percent said they "have engaged in sexual activity" in the office at some point throughout the span of their career.

However, the range of sexual behavior asked about in the survey was quite broad. The survey simply asked "have you done any of the following at work (select all that apply)," which included kissing, masturbation, oral sex, manual stimulation and full-on sexual intercourse. The survey also asked about sexual activity that requires no partner, including how many people watch pornography at work.

Saucy Dates' David Minns told The Sun, “A common theme is people enjoy the thrill of having sex while they’re meant to be ­working...The thing most respondents agreed on was that having sex in the office had the added excitement of getting caught.”

The survey also asked what the most popular locations were for sexual activity in office places. The U.K. workers surveyed said restrooms were the scene of oral sex and masturbation, one's own cubicle or office was the scene of sexual intercourse and watching porn, while kissing most frequently took place in hallways or building exits.

Sexual intercourse in the office was only said to have occurred in the careers of 17 percent of survey responders. The most common location for sex was private offices.

Nearly 1-in-3 people surveyed (28 percent) said they had kissed another coworker in their office. While both men and women who admitted to watching porn at the office hovered around 1-in-5 people. The "Sex at Work" survey said that office rules to suppress employees from having relationships are often a futile effort.

"Humans are interested in sex and relationships no matter where they are. At work it doesn't seem possible to suppress these instincts," reads the survey authors. The survey also addressed the recent uncovering of numerous sexual harassment instances in their office and said all people interviewed said their experiences were based upon "consensual" office romances.