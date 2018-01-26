Four male high school athletes were arrested Thursday on sexual assault charges connected to a hazing investigation, police said.

An investigation into members of Texas' Forney High School soccer team began in January after multiple allegations were made against the program, KTVT reported. While investigators didn't release the specifics of the investigation immediately, they reportedly determined that sexual assault had occurred.

Two of the juvenile participants were called off the soccer field Thursday and cuffed on campus, whereas the remaining pair — a minor and an 18-year-old student — were arrested off of school grounds, according to WFAA. A fifth participant is expected to turn himself into the authorities, however.

Jacob Fisher, the sole 18-year-old participant, is being tried as an adult. He was charged with sexual assault, which is considered to be a second-degree felony. He was booked into Kaufman County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

"We don't know how long this has gone on," Kaufman County Sheriff's spokeswoman Jolie Stewart said, according to KHOU. "We know that our investigation is going to be pretty lengthy. It's going to take some time."

At this time, investigators have managed to identify two victims. Since officials believe there could be other unidentified victims, the investigation is still in progress.

Individuals with additional information on the alleged crimes are asked to contact Sgt. Danny Gammon at 973-932-9631. Persons who wish to remain anonymous, however, may contact Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or submit a tip by email at kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.

