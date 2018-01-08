As part of the Television Critics Association winter press tour, ABC announced more midseason premiere dates for its new and returning shows Monday. The first spring premiere will be of ABC’s revival of the original Fox singing competition, “American Idol.” The show will start of airing twice per week, on Sundays and Mondays, beginning March 11 and March 12.

As for scripted series, the network announced that its latest “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff, with its first being “Private Practice,” which lasted for six seasons from 2007 until 2013, will debut on March 22. The series is still untitled, but fans will be happy to hear that it will be airing on Thursdays as part of the weekly TGIT programming event.

Photo: ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Also joining the “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff in the TGIT lineup on the network is non-Shondaland show “Quantico,” which premieres its third season on April 26. This comes as a bit of a surprise since ABC is debuting the new Shonda Rhimes series, “For The People,” during its midseason schedule,but is airing it on a Tuesday, beginning on March 13, instead of as part of TGIT.

Check out ABC’s spring 2018 premiere dates (all times listed are EST):

Sunday, March 11

8-10 p.m. — “American Idol”

10-11 p.m. — “Deception”

Monday, March 12

8-10 p.m. — “American Idol”

Tuesday, March 13

10-11 p.m. — “For The People”

Thursday, March 22

9-11 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff

Tuesday, March 27

8-9 p.m. — “Roseanne”

9:30-10 p.m. — “Splitting Up Together”

Wednesday, March 28

8:30-9 p.m. — “Alex, Inc.”

Thursday, March 29

9-10 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff (time-period premiere)

10-11 p.m. — “Scandal” (new time)

Monday, April 2

10-11 p.m. — “The Crossing”

Tuesday, April 3

8-8:30 p.m. — “Roseanne” (time-period premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. — “The Middle” (new time)

Thursday, April 26

10-11 p.m. — “Quantico”

Monday, April 30

8-10 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars” All-Athletes Edition