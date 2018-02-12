Monday marks the United States’ 16th president Abraham Lincoln's 209th birthday, and one of the best ways to honor the former Commander-In-Chief is by learning about his life and legacy.

On this day in 1809, Lincoln was born in Hodgenville, Kentucky. He is remembered as a president who changed the U.S. forever, leading the country through the Civil War, for which he remains revered in the minds of the American people.

Lincoln is also remembered for his numerous contributions over his four years in office, including ending slavery and delivering the famous Gettysburg address. One of his remarkable achievements include issuing the Emancipation Proclamation that declared all slaves should be freed. He was shot at on April 14, 1865, and died the next day, soon after the Civil War ended, but the 16th president’s legacy lives on.

Lincoln worked several jobs before being elected to office — general store owner, postmaster and lawyer were some of them — and grew up poor.

Today, Lincoln is the most popular president in history, beating George Washington and Franklin Roosevelt for the top spot. He was said to have led a life full of interesting twists and turns that many might not be aware of. Here are 13 interesting facts about the 16th president to celebrate his 209th birthday:

Lincoln’s favorite food included bacon, oysters and apples.

His father was only literate enough to write his name, however Lincoln could read and write.

Photo: IBTimes