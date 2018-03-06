More than half the teams competing in the 2018 ACC Tournament will likely be part of the NCAA Tournament, and the conference could end up with as many as 10 teams in the field of 68, depending on how things play out at Barclays Center this week. It all starts Tuesday afternoon and culminates Saturday night with the ACC Championship Game.

As the conference’s top four seeds, Virginia, Duke, Miami and Clemson all have double-byes and won’t play until the quarterfinals Thursday. The Cavaliers won the regular-season ACC title, but they are not the betting favorites to win the tournament.

That honor belongs to Duke, who has the best ACC odds, despite finishing four games behind Virginia in the ACC standings. The Blue Devils are ranked fifth overall in the country. Virginia sits atop both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls with just two losses on the season. No other ranked team has fewer than four defeats.

Updated ACC Tournament Odds (@BovadaLV):







Duke +160



UVA +220



UNC +550



Clemson +1200



Miami +1500



ND +2200



NC State +2800



FSU +2800



Virginia Tech +3000



Louisville +3500



Syracuse +5000



Boston College +9000



Wake Forest +25000



Georgia Tech +30000



Pittsburgh +50000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) March 6, 2018

ACC tourney bracket is set pic.twitter.com/Li5CMoq6vW — FSU Men's Hoops (@FSUHoops) March 4, 2018

North Carolina is a threat to win the ACC Tournament, even though they would have to win four games to do so. The defending national champion Tar Heels are ranked ahead of both Miami and Clemson in the polls.

The latest projection by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has eight ACC teams in the NCAA Tournament, including North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and Florida State. Louisville is listed among the first four teams out, and Syracuse is included in the next four teams to just miss the cut.

That can change with strong performances at Barclays Center.

Syracuse, who just missed the cut a year ago, plays Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST against No.14 seed Wake Forest. A victory would give them a meeting with North Carolina Wednesday night, and two straight wins would likely be enough to get the Orange into the Big Dance.

Louisville is scheduled to face Florida State Wednesday afternoon. The Seminoles are projected to be a No.9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they split their two meetings with the Cardinals in the regular season.

Duke defeated Notre Dame in last year's ACC Championship Game. There have been six different ACC Champions in the last six years.

Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images