ACC Tournament 2018: Betting Odds, Bracket, Schedule, Start Times For Conference Championship
More than half the teams competing in the 2018 ACC Tournament will likely be part of the NCAA Tournament, and the conference could end up with as many as 10 teams in the field of 68, depending on how things play out at Barclays Center this week. It all starts Tuesday afternoon and culminates Saturday night with the ACC Championship Game.
As the conference’s top four seeds, Virginia, Duke, Miami and Clemson all have double-byes and won’t play until the quarterfinals Thursday. The Cavaliers won the regular-season ACC title, but they are not the betting favorites to win the tournament.
That honor belongs to Duke, who has the best ACC odds, despite finishing four games behind Virginia in the ACC standings. The Blue Devils are ranked fifth overall in the country. Virginia sits atop both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls with just two losses on the season. No other ranked team has fewer than four defeats.
Updated ACC Tournament Odds (@BovadaLV):
Duke +160
UVA +220
UNC +550
Clemson +1200
Miami +1500
ND +2200
NC State +2800
FSU +2800
Virginia Tech +3000
Louisville +3500
Syracuse +5000
Boston College +9000
Wake Forest +25000
Georgia Tech +30000
Pittsburgh +50000
North Carolina is a threat to win the ACC Tournament, even though they would have to win four games to do so. The defending national champion Tar Heels are ranked ahead of both Miami and Clemson in the polls.
The latest projection by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has eight ACC teams in the NCAA Tournament, including North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and Florida State. Louisville is listed among the first four teams out, and Syracuse is included in the next four teams to just miss the cut.
That can change with strong performances at Barclays Center.
Syracuse, who just missed the cut a year ago, plays Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST against No.14 seed Wake Forest. A victory would give them a meeting with North Carolina Wednesday night, and two straight wins would likely be enough to get the Orange into the Big Dance.
Louisville is scheduled to face Florida State Wednesday afternoon. The Seminoles are projected to be a No.9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they split their two meetings with the Cardinals in the regular season.
Duke defeated Notre Dame in last year's ACC Championship Game. There have been six different ACC Champions in the last six years.