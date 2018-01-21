Adult film star Olivia Lua was recently found dead at a rehab facility in California. She was 23.

According to the New York Daily News, Lua is the fifth porn star to die within the past three months. In December, Yurizan Beltran was also found dead by the owner of the house that she was living in. Weeks earlier, August Ames died from apparent suicide. Ames’ family also found a suicide note written by the 23-year-old porn star.

Lua’s agency, LA Direct Models, confirmed the news of her passing via a statement. “Much comment has been recently made on the number of adult stars having passed in the last year and with great sadness we must inform that the list has grown longer. We learned today that Olivia Lua passed away this morning – may she rest in peace,” the statement read.

The 23-year-old just signed with the agency in April 2017. In October, she checked in to a rehab facility and was supposed to receive treatment for three months. After leaving the facility, she suffered from a relapse earlier this month. As of late, it is still unclear if her relapse had anything to do with her death.

Just one day before her death, Lua posted a cryptic photo of herself wearing an all-black ensemble. She was looking straight towards the camera with a stern look on her face. Her photo caption was equally cryptic.

Meanwhile, Lua’s family and friends previously expressed concerns over the adult film star’s prescription drugs. They said that she has been given several drugs that may not be good for her.

Other than Lua, Ames and Beltran, Olivia Nova, 20, also died earlier this month. Metro reported that Nova did not commit suicide. The Direct Models talent contacted sepsis from a severe urinary tract infection that spread to her kidney.

Shyla Stylez, 35, died in November while she was at her mom’s home in Armstrong, British Columbia. Stylez died in her sleep on Nov. 9, according to the Toronto Sun.

Photo: Getty Images/Ethan Miller