Shoppers are rushing to take advantage of deals before Christmas, but consumers will have another chance at price cuts after the Dec. 25 holiday rush.

Retailers are offering deals on clothing, accessories, cooking tools and tech gadgets after Christmas Day.

Old Navy, Amazon and Ugg will be having a sale after Christmas. Customers can also expect sales from Nordstrom, Williams - Sonoma and Macy’s. Walmart, Best Buy and Target will release their weekly ad soon which should include post-christmas deals. Those retailers usually offer good deals to close the holiday season.

Here are some deals that will available to consumers after Christmas.

Old Navy After Christmas Deals

Old Navy is holding an after Christmas sale on women’s, men’s, children’s and toddler’s clothing. The deals on dresses, sweaters and other apparel can be accessed through this link.

Here are some of the deals the retailer is offering:

Embroidered-Yoke Cinched-Waist Dress for Women - $30.00, save 39% off regular $49.99 price.

DC Comics™ Superman "Heart Throb" Tee for Toddler Boys - $9.00, save 30%.

Footed Sleeper 2-Pack for Baby - $29.99, save 29%.

Plus-Size Tie-Neck Satin Swing Dress - $26.00, 52% off.

Athleta After Christmas Sale

Athleta will hold its After Christmas Sale and will slash prices on dresses, athletic clothing and more apparel.

Here are some of the deals the store will offer:

Eco Wash Restore Sweatshirt - $23.99, 59% off regular $59.00 price.

High Rise Mesh Chaturanga™ to Town Capri - $49.99, 36% off regular $79.00.

Washable Silk Button Down Tunic - $76.99, 39% off regular $128.00 price.

Comeback Midi Dress - $24.97, 73% off regular $94.00 price.

Eco Wash Turtleneck Sweatshirt Dress - $53.99, 50% off regular $108.00 price.

Serpent Transcendence Bra - $22.97, 57% off regular $54.00 price.

Wear About Skort - $24.97, 53% off regular $54.00 price.

Amazon Year-End Deals

Amazon’s “Year-End Deals” event is slashing prices on tech gadgets, including Echo devices and game consoles.

New Echo (2nd Gen) - $79.99, $20 off original $99.99 price.

Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote - $34.99, save $5 off regular $39.99 price.

Fire HD 8 - $49.99, 38% off regular $79.99 price.

Echo Show - $149.99, save 35% off regular $229.99 price.

Kindle Paperwhite - $99.99, save $20 off regular $119.99 price.

Xbox One S 500GB Console - Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle - $199.00, save 29% off regular $279.99 price.

Fitbit Trackers - Save up to $50 on select Fitbit models.

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console - Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle - $249.00, save $50 off regular $299.99 price.

Echo Dot - $29.99, save $20 off regular $49.99 price.

Ugg After Christmas Deals

Ugg is holding its “Post-Holiday Sale,” which will start on Dec. 26. The company is offering “major deals” on UGG footwear, apparel, accessories, and home decor. Customers can sign up for email notifications on when the sale will launch.