Alec Baldwin may have just indirectly called Dylan Farrow a “liar” after the 32-year-old accused her dad, Woody Allen, of sexual abuse.

On Sunday, Baldwin compared Farrow to a character from the novel “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Mayella Ewell falsely accused an African-American man of rape. Baldwin does not think that Farrow is telling the truth. And just like Allen, he is convinced that Farrow may have been influenced by someone to lie about her relationship with her dad.

Prior to his tweets on Sunday, Baldwin already called Farrow’s allegations as “unfair and sad.” Farrow responded to Baldwin’s shade via a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s interesting that Mr. Baldwin chooses to dismiss the judgments of Justice Wilk and Prosecutor Frank Maco, who reviewed all of the evidence instead of just selected bits and pieces. However, considering that Mr. Baldwin confidently invoked Mayella Ewell to make his point while forgetting that it’s been hotly debated that she was, in fact, raped by her father, demonstrated that perhaps Baldwin is not just a stickler for details,” she said.

Farrow’s brother, Moses Farrow, previously claimed that their dad did not sexually abuse his sister. Moses said that it was their mom, Mia Farrow, that convinced Dylan to lie about their dad’s misconduct when she was still a young girl.

During Moses’ tell-all, he revealed that Mia physically abused him as a kid. He said that Mia forced him to lie and scowled at her when she thought that he took her pills. “This was the first time I felt truly fearful of her, and it was the start of her instilling fear in me. It began the very long and impossible task of gaining her approval. I can recall numerous times that she let me know the burden was on me to gain her trust,” he said.

Moses also recounted a time when Dylan asked him if it was okay to lie because their mom asked her to say something that she did not want to say. By the looks of it, the lie had something to do with their dad.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Ripple Of Hope Awards