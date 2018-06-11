Amazon’s invasion of Whole Foods Market will continue unabated this week. The online retail giant announced Monday that its new program allowing Amazon Prime subscribers to get exclusive discounts at the organic-centered grocery chain will expand to 10 more states by the end of the week.

Starting on Wednesday, Whole Foods customers will be able to save on select items using Amazon Prime in a handful of new states, including Hawaii, Washington and North Carolina. That means, by the end of this week, almost half of all Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S. will support the initiative, according to Amazon’s press release.

In order to take part in the savings, customers need to download the Whole Foods mobile app and log in using their Amazon Prime accounts. At the cash register, they can have the cashier scan their phone to save some money on any item that was marked with a Prime savings sign in the store.

Introducing new savings available exclusively to @amazon Prime members at Whole Foods Market, launching in Florida stores today and across stores nationwide starting this summer. Download the app and learn more: https://t.co/pX95KqCezI #PrimexWholeFoods pic.twitter.com/HDKs1bnlsg — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) May 16, 2018

Originally launched in mid-May, the program was only available in Florida. By the end of the month, a dozen more states were included. Monday's announcement brought the total up to 22 states. Major cities like Dallas and San Francisco now support Prime Now grocery delivery from Whole Foods stores, as well.

Amazon bought Whole Foods for $13.4 billion in 2017, but the recent integration of Prime savings is the first real sign that anything has changed. Whole Foods stores faced controversial food shortages just a few months ago.

Photo: Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images