America Ferrera is pregnant with her and Ryan Piers Williams’ first child!

The “Superstore” lead star made the pregnancy announcement via her social media account. In the photo, Ferrera and Williams are both wearing 2018 glittered eyeglasses. The 33-year-old actress is also holding a onesie in the picture.

In her caption, Ferrera said that she and her husband will have one more face to kiss this year. As of late, the actress’ due date still hasn’t been revealed, and the couple hasn’t also shared the sex of their baby.

Williams also shared the same picture on his Instagram account. In his caption, the writer-director said that he and his wife will be making room for new and beautiful things to come this year.

Meanwhile, Ferrera and Williams have been together for 12 years. They first met after Williams cast Ferrera in his student film at the University of Southern California. The couple got engaged in 2010, and they tied the knot one year later.

Following their engagement, Ferrera told People that she and Williams immediately connected with each other after they started working together. “We kind of connected from the get-go on that professional level and that was something that really drew us to each other, a shared passion for what we do and our work,” she said.

Ferrera played the lead role in Williams’ “The Dry Land” project, and she said that she’s grateful to have been part of the project. “It’s a little bit like he had the pregnancy and I’m holding his hand through Lamaze,” she joked.

During the same interview, Ferrera talked about their wedding planning and said that it’s something she hasn’t really focused on. “If there is a scale between 0 to 10, I’m like at negative 10. I haven’t gone there and am not thinking about it. We got engaged and then left for Iraq the next day,” she revealed.

Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez