Anderson Cooper just confirmed his split from Benjamin Maisani.

During an interview with the Daily Mail on Tuesday, the 50-year-old CNN host said that he and Maisani split a couple of months ago.

“We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together,” he said.

Earlier this week, the ex-couple was photographed leaving their Manhattan home together. In January, rumors swirled that Cooper is dating Dallas radiologist Victor Lopez, according to E! News.

Ever since they were first linked to each other, Lopez has been sharing photos of himself with his rumored boyfriend on his social media account. The Daily Mail uploaded some screenshots of Lopez’s photos since his Instagram account is on private.

In one of the snaps, the two men are lounging inside their hotel room. Cooper is ready for his 60-minute interview, and Lopez joked that the two of them are in their therapist’s office.

Meanwhile, Cooper did not say exactly why he and Maisani split. But during a previous interview with People, he admitted to being a workaholic.

“I’m off about one weekend a month. During the week I’m on CNN, and also work for ’60 Minutes’ – most of the weekends are traveling for CNN or ’60 Minutes,’” he said.

Cooper also spends a lot of time with his good friend and co-host, Andy Cohen. “I think he’s annoyed that I travel so much but he also knows how much I like it. He’s kind of used to it. He’s never asked me to not go somewhere. He’s pretty understanding that the job requires travel, and he’s cool with that,” he said.

According to People, Cooper and Maisani traveled to Tahiti last year just months before their split. They were joined by Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Allison Williams, Diane von Furstenberg and Cohen at that time.

The couple also went to Venice last year, and Cooper revealed that his then-boyfriend made him go to every museum in the country. Cooper and Maisani also shared photos from their trips at that time.

