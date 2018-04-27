“Avengers: Infinity War” has only one post-credits scene, and fans might be a little confused after seeing it, especially if they haven’t read the comics. A symbol appeared on screen, but casual viewers might need it explained.

[Spoiler Alert: This article describes the end-credits scene, which is impossible to describe without giving away the ending of “Avengers: Infinity War.”]

The sole post-credits scene, which is at the very end of the credits rather than in the middle, starts with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) driving and talking about the spaceships and energy patterns in New York and Wakanda. They suddenly get into a car accident.

Hill gets out to assess the situation and discovers that there is no one inside the vehicle. It looks like no one was ever driving the car. Suddenly, a helicopter goes down. People are disintegrating, just like they did on the battlefield. Thanos (Josh Brolin) is wiping out half of humanity.

Photo: Marvel Studios

Once Hill disintegrates, Fury runs to grab something from a bag in his back seat. He manages to press a button on something. Just before he fades to nothing, Fury says “mother—” but his sudden demise cuts off his expletive.

The “Avengers: Infinity War” post credits scene ends by zooming in on Fury’s gadget. It isn’t very high tech. In fact, it kind of looks like a pager from the 1990s. The screen flashes “sending” a few times until a star logo appears on the screen with a blue and red background.

That symbol is for Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). In March, viewers will see her origin story. The air force pilot got her start in the 1990s, and she helps the Kree, aliens who are engaged in a war with the Skrulls. Captain Marvel will try to help them end the long-running battle. It has been confirmed that Fury, Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and other “familiar faces” will be there to help.

The end credits scene hints at how “Captain Marvel” could be framed. The movie might be a flashback that happens once Carol learns Earth needs her help. Clearly, it’s going to somehow lead to her return. Brie Larson is confirmed to appear in “Avengers 4.”

“Captain Marvel” is due in theaters March 8, 2019. “Avengers 4,” which is still untitled, hits theaters May 3, 2019.