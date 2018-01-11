Apple’s short supply of batteries for replacements means iPhone 6 Plus owners will have to wait months, an internal document seen by MacRumors said.

Apple recently lowered its battery replacement out-of-warranty fee from $79 to $29. The lower price comes after backlash from customers over Apple’s intentional slow down of older iPhone models. Apple said it slows down the devices because lithium-ion batteries lose capacity over time. The move is to avoid unexpected shutdowns when the iPhones are conducting certain tasks.

Battery Replacement Wait iPhone 6 Plus

In the internal document, Apple reportedly said batteries for iPhone 6 Plus replacements won’t be available until late march to early April for U.S. customers and users in other regions. The memo was sent out to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers this week. Besides the internal document, MacRumors said it had received emails from iPhone 6 Plus users who also said their battery replacement timeframe was from late March to early April. Those customers were waiting for a replacement service at Apple Stores in New York and North Carolina.

iPhone Battery Replacement Wait Times

The wait time is shortened to about two weeks for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s users who want to replace their batteries. As for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone SE, the document said batteries are expected to be available "without extended delays" in most countries. Meanwhile, a source at an Apple Authorized Service Provider told MacRumors they had recently received dozens of battery replacements, most for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. However, Apple Authorized Service Providers are allowed to charge their own prices for battery replacements, which means customers could pay more than $29.

The short supply comes after Apple sped up the launch of the lower price. The company had previously planned to start charging the $29 fee this month, but instead Apple began offering the lower price late last month. When Apple announced batteries would be available immediately, the company clarified “initial supplies of some replacement batteries may be limited.”

The $29 out-of-warranty fee for battery replacements are available to customers who have an iPhone 6 or later worldwide until December 2018. While customers have about a year to get their battery replacement, they’re not taking any chances. People have been rushing to get their battery replacement at Apple Stores, according to a Washington Post reporter.

Apple said it will release an iOS update that will tell users if they need to get their device’s battery replaced. The update will roll out early this year, the company said. That update will allow users to see their battery’s health, which could bring even more customers to Apple Stores for battery replacements.