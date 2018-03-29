Tim Burton is known for developing extremely creative, artistic films, and one of the first additions to that roster, “Beetlejuice,” turns 30 years old on Friday. With there still being so much love for the fantasy-comedy after all of these years, the idea of a sequel has been floating around, but fans shouldn’t expect to see it anytime soon.

Conflicting news from different people involved in the possible project a few years ago led to confusion about whether or not “Beetlejuice 2” was actually happening. Yet Deadline reported this past October that there was, in fact, a screenplay written and a new one is being commissioned. Mike Vukadinovich was revealed to be the one doing the script rewrite with Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg from KatzSmith Productions producing. However, all of the other moving parts of this film are still up in the air.

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Burton and Michael Keaton (Betelgeuse) did not yet have deals in place as of October, and there’s been no news on if that’s changed in the last few months. That said, the outlet shared that they’d heard from sources that both were enthusiastic about the idea of working on another “Beetlejuice” movie together.

The original, Burton-directed film followed a deceased ghost couple, Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis), as they try to get rid of their home’s new, very-much-alive tenants. The dead duo gets a little help when Lydia (Winona Ryder), the daughter of the new homeowner, accidentally releases Betelgeuse, a trickster of a ghost who uses his creepy skills to drive out the tenants.

Though the sequel is in the very early stages — and there’s still a chance it won’t get end up being made — fans do have another new “Beetlejuice” project to look forward to. The film is getting the musical treatment and casting is currently underway for the stage production, which will have a pre-Broadway run at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. in October.

The musical will be here before you can say “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!”