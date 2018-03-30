The FBI Team will work with Avery (Kristina Reyes) in Season 3, episode 17 of NBC’s “Blindspot.”

In “Mum’s The Word,” Avery, Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) will attend a gala hosted by Hank Crawford (David Morse), their target.

The teaser released by NBC for episode 17 shows Avery asking Jane to allow her to join their mission. At first, Jane hesitates to allow her daughter to be part of the team because she’s worried that something might happen to her. But eventually, she agrees.

And while at the gala, Jane hears a loud scream coming from the hallway, and her instincts tell her that it’s her daughter. By the looks of it, Avery’s cover will be exposed, and this could jeopardize the FBI’s attempts at capturing Hank.

Elsewhere in the episode, Roman (Luke Mitchell) grows closer to Hank and his entire family. However, Roman’s move is just all for show, because his loyalty is with the FBI team.

Meanwhile, Mitchell previously dished on his character’s fate during an interview with Buddy TV.

“Within the tattoos are secrets that some team members will not want other team members to find out about, which makes it so much fun. It’s a big game, but there is a point to the game. It’s not just for its own sake. He’s going to enjoy watching the game unfold. He may have to intervene from time to time to point the team in the direction he wants them in case they start going down the wrong path. He spent a lot of time planning this and there is a purpose to it,” he said.

Kurt and Roman have also worked together for the most part of Season 3. And Mitchell said that the characters’ relationship is not exciting for Kurt.

“It’s a real change in power. In their relationship in Season 2, Kurt had all the power, as the head of the FBI and Roman was the prisoner or the enemy. And now it’s a complete role reversal because Kurt has a huge secret that he will not let Jane find out about. It’s huge,” he said.

“Blindspot” Season 3 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

