Their loved ones have been trying to bring them back together following their separation. Now, a big moment in Steffy and Liam's lives may bring them one step closer to the reconciliation their families have been hoping for on the Friday, Feb. 16 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Everyone has been trying to convince Liam (Scott Clifton) to forgive Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for sleeping with Bill (Don Diamont) on the CBS soap because they are expecting a child together. However, he has been unable to bring himself to take such a drastic step because of how deep the betrayal feels for him. Surprisingly, even Hope (Annika Noelle) has been trying to encourage him to get back together with Steffy, but he hasn't yet done so. However, with the latest development in their lives, the small chance that he could start becoming open to a reconciliation is finally there.

Photo: CBS

Steffy previously called Liam to let him know that she was going to have her first ultrasound appointment for the baby and asked him to attend. He seemed unsure of things at first, even though Hope insisted he go. Now, she has left him and headed back home, where she will run into Ridge and notify him of the latest developments.

"She has her first ultrasound today," she says in a preview clip for the episode.

Wow, is uh Liam going to go?" Ridge asks.

"I hope so," she replies.

Spoilers indicate that Liam will in fact decide to go, because while he can't bring himself to forgive and forget what Steffy did, he doesn't want to miss out on anything when it comes to his child. Steffy will take it as a positive sign that he decided to come, though he may warn her that she shouldn't read more into it than what it is.

However, the two will also share a special moment during the ultrasound, which will likely be when they hear their baby's heartbeat for the first time. While it certainly won't be enough to mend things between them, it could start putting them on the path towards forgiveness, as they continue on a journey towards parenthood together.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.