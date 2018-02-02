She knows she is at least partially to blame for the fact that her marriage may truly be over, but Steffy will still find herself acting defensive after Hope confronts her about what she's done on the Friday, Feb. 2 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was paid an unexpected visit when Hope (Annika Noelle) once again showed up at her house on the CBs soap. Now, after Hope tells her that may have done the one thing that will keep Liam (Scott Clifton) from ever forgiving her by sleeping with Bill (Don Diamont), Steffy will get defensive and also blast the woman who has often been her enemy when it comes to winning Liam's affections.

However, Hope will assure Steffy that while she is disgusted by what happened, and completely understand why Liam has been so brutal as he handles the betrayal, she is still hoping that they will eventually work things out and isn't after Liam for herself this time.

Photo: CBS

"I'm not trying to pile on," she says in a preview clip. "I really do want things to work out with you and Liam."

However, Steffy will still be angered by the fact that Hope felt the need to dig for information until she learned the truth and will ask her to please leave. Later on, she will marvel at how Hope had the nerve to tell her that her current predicament is entirely her fault.

"She says I have no one to blame for this disaster but myself," she says in the clip.

Meanwhile, Liam will continue to find himself the focus of everyone else who thinks he should forgive Steffy and move on past what happened, as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) continue making a play for him to not only attend their wedding, but to do so at Steffy's side.

"I'm not asking you to ignore what you're going through, I'm asking you to process it with your wife," Ridge says in the clip.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.