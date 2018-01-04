He has officially walked out on his wife and told her that the pain her affair caused has led him to hate her. Now, after leaving Steffy utterly destroyed, Liam will head to his father, Bill, and confront him about the night he slept with his son's wife on the Thursday, Jan. 4 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Liam (Scott Clifton) was heartbroken beyond belief on the CBS soap, after learning Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had conducted a paternity test on the baby she's carrying. His heartbreak turned to stunned disbelief when she admitted the other man she had slept with was his father, Bill (Don Diamont). After she assured him Bill hadn't taken advantage of her in any way and the sex had been consensual, he then resorted to anger. He told Steffy he hated her, informed her their marriage was over, and walked out.

Now, Steffy is back at their home, devastated and floored, and Liam is on his way to Spencer to confront his father for his own role in the situation.

Photo: CBS

While Liam was learning the truth about the affair, Bill was attempting to move past his guilt and heartbreak over not being the father of Steffy's child. As a move to hopefully get past everything, he decided to let Liam officially become the owner of the house he bought for him, and thinks it will be a good move to make so Liam and Steffy can focus on their future together. When Liam arrives at the office, he will be delighted to present him with the paperwork. However, Liam will seem less than thrilled.

"The house, it's yours," Bill says in a preview clip. "Along with the property taxes of course."

"That seem like a fair trade to you?" Liam replies after a sinister pause.

Bill will likely initially be confused as to what Liam means, but it won't be long before he knows what his son is really referring to. Liam will finally let his father know that he knows what he did, and he isn't going to let this action, which is the worst one in a recent series of awful actions, slide.

Things will then quickly spiral out of control between the two.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.