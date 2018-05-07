A 13-year-old boy, who was declared brain dead after being severely injured in a dune buggy accident, miraculously came back to life after his parents signed documents to donate his organs.

Trenton McKinley of Mobile, Alabama, suffered brain trauma from a freak utility vehicle accident in March. His mother, Jennifer Reindl, told Fox 10 her son had been dead for 15 minutes after the accident.

“All I saw was a stretcher with his feet hanging out. He was dead a total of 15 minutes,” Reindl said. “When he came back, they said he would never be normal again. They told me the oxidation problems would be so bad to his brain, that he would be a vegetable if he even made it.”

After days of being brain dead, his parents signed papers to donate his organs to five separate children needing transplants.

“They said the next time his heart stopped they had to let him die...this was a [Saturday]...or I could sign a paper to donate his organs to save five other kids...and they would keep hitting him with adrenaline till Monday...so I signed it,” Reindl wrote on a Facebook page set up to help raise funds for his recovery. “His eyes were solid black and dry and I knew he would not hesitate to save 5 more lives.”

She continued: “The next day I got a call...they canceled the final brain wave test...right before they hooked him up his hand moved Then his feet...so they looked at his eyes and they were back...he had blue eyes...now they are green with small white specks like glitter...they say when you look upon god...pigment changes...and my baby was in heaven for a whole day...he is a miracle.”

McKinley began showing signs of brain activity just a day before doctors were set to take him off life support. The young boy suffered multiple skull fractures as well as kidney failure “due to the lack of oxygen after his cardiac arrest,” according to the Facebook page, which also said McKinley had three brain surgeries and continues his road to recovery at home.

"Today for the first time he went to the gym and from his chair in perfect form he made 4 baskets playing basketball," she wrote on the Facebook page. "He is now back in the room resting...praise the lord...He is healing every day has his full memory and talks about his school friends every day."

The online fundraising on Facebook has so far received more than $9,000 in donations for McKinley who has a long road ahead with a lot of medical expenses. The boy currently only has half of his skull while the other part is frozen at the hospital. According to reports, McKinley will soon undergo a surgery to reconnect it.

