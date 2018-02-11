A science fair project of a student alleging intelligence is indicative to a race of an individual upset students, teacher and parents at C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento, California.

The project was put on display Monday but was removed following complaints from the schools parents, students and staff on Wednesday.

The project from the school's elite magnet program titled “Race and IQ” questioned whether certain races were well equipped with intelligence to handle the the program’s academically challenging coursework.

The student is a participant in the accelerated Humanities and International Studies Program.

The hypothesis of the project said: “If the average IQs of blacks, Southeast Asians, and Hispanics are lower than the average IQs of non-Hispanic whites and Northeast Asians, then the racial disproportionality in Humanities and International Studies Program (HISP) is justified.”

The project also included bibliography and quotes from several books that alludes to the existence of a correlation between race and intelligence. One of the books quoted in the project called “The Essential Kafir” from 1904 argues that whites are intellectually superior beings compared to African Americans.

Photo: Getty

In light of the event, some people began to question a lack of diversity in the schools HISP program which is mostly comprised of whites and Northeast Asians, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The student who prepared the project was of Asian descent and has a history of making racists remarks in class, reports said.

“I think that a lot of people, especially of color, are really hurt and upset by this,” said Chrysanthe Vidal, a senior in the HISP program.

According to the data provided by the district, the HISP program currently has 508 students enrolled in class. that includes 12 African American students, 80 Hispanic students and 104 students who are Asian.

The extremely controversial idea of equating racial superiority with science has garnered severe criticism from people in the past. The theory that race and intelligence are the two sides of the same coin has persisted for many years although it has no scientific bearing whatsoever in its argument with the exception of a few books that tout this misguided notion.

The students report justified the racial disproportionality of HISP saying: “The lower average IQs of blacks, Southeast Asians, and nonwhite Hispanics means that they are not as likely as non-Hispanic whites and Northeast Asians to be accepted into a more academically rigorous program such as HISP. Therefore, the racial disproportionality of HISP is justified.”

Principal Peter Lambert Thursday sent an email to parents that read: “I want to be clear that at McClatchy High School we promote and embrace an inclusive environment and way of thinking which excludes any form of discrimination.”

“Many of you have asked me what our school is doing in response to this incident. I want you to know we are taking this incident very seriously and we will be reviewing the incident and implementing all measures as appropriate to provide a safe and inclusive environment for all of our students,” he added.

It is unclear if the student in question was reprimanded for his project.

Sacramento Unified school district spokesman Alex Barrios said they were looking into the controversy involving the student. However, they argued that while the project might have offended the sensibilities of some, it fell perfectly within the guidelines of the assignment.