If you’ve been waiting for a new movie from Cameron Diaz, you might not want to hold your breath. The veteran actress has been on a break from the world of acting since 2014, and it seems like she might be done with that career path for good.

While speaking at the Vanity Fair’s Oscars pre-party last week, Diaz’s “The Sweetest Thing” co-star and friend Selma Blair said the blonde actress isn’t going to be returning to the on-screen world any time soon, according to the Daily Mail.

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day, we were reminiscing about the film,” Blair said. “I would have liked to do a sequel, but Cameron’s retired from acting, she’s like ‘I’m done.’”

Diaz’s last role was as Miss Hannigan in the 2014 remake of “Annie” with Quvenzhané Wallis and Jamie Foxx. That same year, she also starred in the comedy “Sex Tape” with Jason Segel and the rom-com “The Other Woman.” She was a producer on the TV adaption of her movie “Bad Teacher” in 2014, too.

It was that same year that Diaz met her now-husband, musician Benji Madden. Nicole Richie, who’s married to his brother, Joel Madden, introduced the two of them. A few months after Diaz and Benji started dating, they got married at her Beverly Hills home in January 2015.

“I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films, she has a pretty great life,” Blair said of Diaz’s current situation. “I don’t know what it would take to bring her back.”

After three years of marriage, the actress is ready to take the next step and expand her family even greater. A source told Us Weekly that the star wants to have a child and just focus on her family now.

“Cameron hasn’t wanted to work,” the source said. “She is enjoying being at home and being a housewife. She would love more than anything to be a mom.”

The source continued: “At this point they would be very happy with the miracle of one child. They aren’t really thinking past the first one at this point. They would love to have the chance to be parents.”