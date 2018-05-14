Chanel Iman and husband Sterling Shepard are expecting their first baby together. The couple announced the good news after engaging in a sultry photo shoot that featured the model’s baby bump.

On Sunday, Iman took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy by sharing a black and white photo of her showing off her growing belly. “Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you. As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be,” Iman wrote.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel then followed it up by uploading pictures from the sultry photo shoot she and her NFL player husband did with photographer James Macari. In the pictures, the two are seen posing together wearing pants and without shirts on. One photo particularly shows Shepard planting a kiss on Iman’s belly.

“We both are blessed in many different ways, that our love has created a wonderful new life and can’t wait for this ultimate blessing to arrive,” Iman captioned the post. “We thank God for allowing us this opportunity to become parents and can’t wait to hold our baby in our arms!”

Iman finally shared a solo snap of her wearing a robe which partially covered her baby bump. She captioned the photo, “Our fairytale continues as we wait for the birth of our baby. As our love grows each day. I can’t wait to share it with our little one.”

Iman and Shepard, who plays as the New York Giants wide receiver, exchanged wedding vows at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on March 3 a month after their engagement. The ceremony was attended by their family and closest friends only. The guest list reportedly included Jourdan Dunn, Chrissy Teigen, Giant’s player Odell Beckham Jr., stylist Monica Rose and EMM group’s Mark Birnbaum, as per Us Weekly.

The couple reportedly got together after meeting each other for the first time last November. Shepard’s teammate Victor Cruz, who had worked with Iman on photoshoots, reportedly invited the model to his birthday party and that’s when the two met and instantly connected, according to People.

Photo: Getty Images/Gustavoe Caballero